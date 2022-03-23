The Oregon Coast Community College (OCCC) Foundation experienced the generosity of Lincoln County community members with its most successful “Pearls of Wisdom” event to date, on Saturday, March 5. Guests enjoyed appetizers from Side Door Café and dessert from My Petite Sweet while viewing vignettes from various college departments, testimonials from students, skits, limericks and fun aplenty from emcees Dave Price and Patrick Alexander.
OCCC President Dr. Birgitte Ryslinge was also honored for being the recipient of the Howard Cherry Award, given to outstanding Oregon Coast Community College advocates, administrators and board members.
Attendees saw updates from the community college’s science department, learned about some of the newly deployed technology that has made learning possible during the pandemic, and met some of the students who directly benefit from the OCCC Foundation -- all from the comfort of their own homes.
Although many have experienced “Zoom fatigue,” the college worked to make this virtual event more engaging than most by employing multiple cameras and microphones, all mixed and produced live on-site by Facilities Director Chris Rogers.
Although the event was virtual, attendance was high, with generous donors netting the highest result in the history of the event. A total of $44,839 was raised for scholarships to Lincoln County students, support for OCCC academic programs, faculty enhancements and educational materials.
“What a difference our community makes in the lives of OCCC students, their families, and Lincoln County due to the scholarships and program support the Foundation is able to provide as a result of Pearls,” said Andrea Spirtos, foundation development director. “A special thank you to our sponsors, auction donors and Pearls guests for their generosity. You make a difference!”
President Ryslinge was also pleased with the outcome of the event.
“Once again, our community has demonstrated generosity towards students and support for the work of Oregon Coast Community College,” she said. “We are deeply appreciative of the many donors, and the many College employees and community volunteers who created such a vibrant event – even though it had to be virtual. These gifts of time and money change individual lives, and our community as a whole. After four years of Pearls of Wisdom, I am confident this event has become part of the giving and social fabric of Lincoln County. We promise a very good time indeed in 2023, when we look forward to being with our guests in person. Thank you, Lincoln County.”
Sponsors included Samaritan Health Services; Columbia Bank; NW Natural; Yaquina Law, LLC; Sunwest Honda-Mazda; Northwest Natural; Dahl Disposal Service; Osterlund Law; Local Ocean Seafoods; Oregon Coast TODAY; Power of Newport; Diamonds by the Sea; Rogue Brewery; US Foods Chef’s Store; and Yaquina Bay Communications.
Next year’s Pearls of Wisdom event will be held Saturday, March 4, 2023. For more information, contact Andrea Spirtos at the OCCC Foundation office, 541-867-8531, or visit the OCCC Foundation website at oregoncoast.edu/foundation.
Learn more and discover the full range of degree and certificate programs available at Oregon Coast Community College, at oregoncoast.edu. Find OCCC on LinkedIn, or follow the college on Facebook and Instagram, @occcsharks. Or call the college at 541-867-8501.
