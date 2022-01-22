Dr. Crystal Bowman, director of Nursing and Allied Health at Oregon Coast Community College, was a featured presenter at the Maryland Community and College Simulation Users Network Annual Quest for Excellence Conference on Jan. 14. The conference title was “Simulation During the Pandemic: The Gateway to Contemporary Nursing Education and Practice.”
The topic of the conference was using educational nursing simulations during an unprecedented time in healthcare, caused by the global pandemic. Notable speakers included nursing simulation experts from around the nation.
Bowman presented her dissertation research, titled “Teaching Associate Degree in Nursing Students Caring Behaviors Using High-Fidelity Simulation – A Basic Qualitative Study.” Her research included focus group interviews with associate degree nursing students to determine whether caring and empathetic nursing behaviors could be taught through the use of high-fidelity healthcare simulation, and whether those same behaviors could be transferred to the bedside during the care of patients within clinical settings.
As a Certified Healthcare Simulation Educator, Bowman was curious how using simulation can influence healthcare education. Her focus for the past ten years has been specifically on caring and empathetic behaviors, and her doctorate research shows how simulations can be used to effectively teach students those behaviors.
“When clinical placements are not available, simulation can serve as a replacement for those hours,” said Bowman. “We want to make sure that the skills being learned in simulation mimic those being taught in clinical settings and that students receive the clinical learning experiences that they are entitled to – even if it is a simulated environment.”
The application for the 2022-2023 Nursing Program is open now on the College website. Students interested in the nursing program or other offerings at Oregon Coast Community College are encouraged to apply (there is no obligation to attend after applying) and meet with a student success coach to discuss the programs and subjects offered, and how they fit with each student’s own academic and career aspirations.
Learn more and discover the full range of degree and certificate programs available at Oregon Coast Community College, at oregoncoast.edu. Follow OCCC on Facebook and Instagram, @occcsharks. Or, call the College at 541-867-8501.
