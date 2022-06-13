Turkish history and culture. Memoir writing. Oil Painting. Dungeons & Dragons. Whale watching. Mussel harvesting. Basic language instruction in French, German, Spanish and American Sign Language.
Recent years have seen a cornucopia of different compelling, engaging, informative and entertaining community education courses presented at Oregon Coast Community College.
This summer, OCCC is looking to cast its community education net even wider. If you have a passion, interest or expertise in a particular subject, and would like to share it with your neighbors, join the college’s team of independent contractor community education instructors.
“Teaching community ed is a great way to engage with our community,” said Tonia Anderson, OCCC’s North County coordinator and a lead organizer of the college’s growing noncredit programming. “The College provides classrooms and, where it’s needed, cutting-edge technology to aid in the delivery of your courses. Courses are promoted via the College’s quarterly ‘Catch the Wave’ course schedule and a wide array of other marketing efforts and channels. We offer instructors the chance to choose the location of their courses – from our campus locations in Waldport, Newport, and Lincoln City.”
To learn more about how you can become a community education instructor at the college this fall or in a future term, join the college for coffee, donuts and conversation at 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 28, at the OCCC North County Center in Lincoln City.
If you are not available to join in person, call for information on how you can join the conversation via Zoom. Reach Tonia Anderson at 541-994-4166.
Those interested in offering a Community Education course at OCCC can also submit their proposals anytime from the link at the top of the Community Education webpage, oregoncoast.edu/communityed. Course proposals for the fall term are due no later than July 3. The fall term runs from Sept. 19 to Dec. 10.
