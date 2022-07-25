Oregon Coast Community College has welcomed Melissa Batchelor, Ed.D, as the new associate dean of Academic Affairs. Her previous position was professor and program coordinator of the Education and Child Development programs at Lewis & Clark Community College in Illinois.

After growing up in the Midwest, Batchelor was looking for an opportunity to live somewhere totally new. She had also been an educator for many years and was ready to step into a new challenge.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Online Poll

Do you have an emergency preparedness plan for your household?

You voted:


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.