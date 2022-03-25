The Oregon Coast Community College Board of Education is seeking applicants to fill a vacant position on the board for Zone 6. The vacant zone position includes an area from just south of Seal Rock north to South Beach and across the bridge into southwest Newport to include the Nye Beach area.
The College is accepting applications to fill the board vacancy for Zone 6 through April 14. The position was vacated with the resignation of Zone 6 representative, Cliff Ryer. Ryer was honored by OCCC Board of Education Members at his final meeting on Wednesday, March 16. Interested persons are asked to submit letters of interest for the position accompanied by resumes of relevant experience. Those applying for Zone 6 representation must be a registered voter residing within Zone 6 and have been a resident within the district for one year immediately preceding the appointment. Applications must be submitted to the President’s Office at Oregon Coast Community College at 400 SE College Way, Newport, OR, 97366, or by email to ea@oregoncoast.edu by Thursday, April 14, 2022.
The Board will review the applicants and arrange interviews in May. Additional questions or inquiries may be made to Kathy Andrews at ea@oregoncoast.edu.
Non-discrimination Statement
Oregon Coast Community College does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital status, or religion in its programs and activities. The following individuals have been designated to handle inquiries regarding the non-discrimination policies: Andres Oroz, 541-867-8511, andres.oroz@oregoncoast.edu or Joy Gutknecht, 541-867-8515, joy.gutknecht@oregoncoast.edu 400 SE College Way, Newport, OR 97366
In compliance with the American with Disabilities Act (ADA), Oregon Coast Community College provides reasonable accommodation. If you desire reasonable accommodation, please contact the Vice President of Student Affairs and Section 504 Compliance Officer (400 SE College Way, Newport, OR 97366) at 541-867-8511 or at access@oregoncoast.edu.
La Junta de Educación de Oregon Coast Community College busca un residente en la área de la zona 6 para llenar la vacante de la Junta.
La Junta de Educación de Oregon Coast Community College (OCCC) está buscando candidatos para ocupar un puesto vacante en la junta para la Zona 6. La zona incluye un área desde el sur de Seal Rock, al norte hasta South Beach.
OCCC está aceptando solicitudes para llenar la vacante de la junta para la zona 6 hasta el 14 de abril. El puesto quedó vacante con la renuncia del representante de la Zona 6, Cliff Ryer. Ryer fue honrado por los miembros de la Junta de Educación de OCCC en su reunión final el miércoles 16 de marzo. Se solicita a las personas interesadas que presenten cartas de interés para el puesto acompañadas de un currículum con experiencia relevante. Los candidatos de la Zona 6 deben ser votantes registrados que residen dentro de la Zona 6 y haber sido residentes dentro del distrito durante un año inmediatamente antes del nombramiento.
Las solicitudes deben enviarse a la Oficina de la Presidente en Oregon Coast Community College en 400 SE College Way, Newport, OR 79366 o por correo electrónico a ea@oregoncoast.edu.
La Junta de Educación revisará las solicitudes y programará entrevistas en mayo. Para obtener más información, comuníquese con Kathy Andrews por correo electrónico ea@oregoncoast.edu.
Declaración de no discriminación
Oregon Coast Community College no discrimina base el color, raza, origen nacional, sexo, discapacidad, edad, orientación sexual, estado civil o religiosa en sus programas y actividades. Las siguientes personas han sido designadas para atender las consultas relativas a casos de discriminación: Andres Oroz, 541-867-8511, andres.oroz@oregoncoast.edu or Joy Gutknecht, 541-867-8515, joy.gutknecht@oregoncoast.edu 400 SE College Way, Newport, OR 97366
De conformidad con la Ley de Estadounidenses con Discapacidades (American with Disabilities Act, ADA), Oregon Coast Community College ofrece adaptaciones razonables o acomodaciones. Si desea una adaptación razonable, comuníquese con el Vicepresidente de Asuntos Estudiantiles y el Oficial de Cumplimiento de la Sección 504 400 SE College Way, Newport, OR 97366) at 541-867-8511 or at access@oregoncoast.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.