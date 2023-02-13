The U.S. Coast Guard has rescued three surfers in distress near Agate Beach.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector North Bend received a report just before 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, of two male surfers in distress who were being pushed up against rocks near Agate Beach.

Rescue

The U.S. Coast Guard rescue team member brings one of the surfers aboard the hovering helicopter during the rescue.
0
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

How much time do you spend on social media?

You voted:


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.