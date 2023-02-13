An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Facility Newport rescues three surfers who were pushed against the rocks near Agate Beach, Oregon, Feb. 12, 2023. The aircrew transported all three people to shore, where members from Newport Fire Department were waiting to provide assistance.
U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo
U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo
U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo
The U.S. Coast Guard has rescued three surfers in distress near Agate Beach.
Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector North Bend received a report just before 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, of two male surfers in distress who were being pushed up against rocks near Agate Beach.
Watchstanders diverted a 47-foot Motor Lifeboat crew from Coast Guard Station Yaquina Bay and directed the launch of an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Facility Newport to assist the people.
The boatcrew arrived on scene at approximately 2:15 p.m. and located one surfer on the rocks and one in the water.
Due to the rocks and rough surf, the boatcrew was unable to navigate close enough to rescue the surfers. The aircrew arrived on scene at approximately 2:50 p.m. and located three people in distress on the rocks.
The aircrew deployed a rescue swimmer, hoisted two people to the helicopter and transported them to shore, where members from Newport Fire Department were waiting to provide assistance.
The aircrew returned on scene and hoisted the final third person from the rocks and transported him to shore.
The identity of the surfers and their conditions had not been immediately released by the U.S. Coast Guard.
