Observers are placed aboard hake catcher-processor vessels and motherships that receive catch to process and record information about fishing depth and location, species composition and more.

Rates of Chinook salmon bycatch in the Pacific hake fishery rise during years when ocean temperatures are warmer, a signal that climate change and increased frequency of marine heatwaves could lead to higher bycatch rates, new research indicates.

Bycatch is the incidental capture of a non-targeted species. Essentially, it’s when you are fishing for one thing and accidentally catch something else.

