Artists are invited to compete in one or all three of ODFW’s 2023 stamp art competitions.
The winning artist in each contest receives a $2,000 award and winning artwork is used to produce collector’s stamps and other promotional items with sale proceeds benefitting Oregon’s fish, wildlife and their habitats. For more information on contest rules and to order stamps and art prints, visit: https://www.dfw.state.or.us/stamp_contest/index.asp
Habitat Conservation Stamp
Art entries must feature an eligible species from the Oregon Conservation Strategy in its natural habitat. See contest rules and entry form for a list of eligible species.
Waterfowl Stamp Contest
Art entries must feature the greater scaup in its natural habitat setting: More information on the contest rules and entry form.
Upland Game Bird Stamp Contest
All entries must feature the mountain quail in its natural habitat setting. See contest rules and entry form for more information.
Entries will be accepted between Aug. 26 and up to 5 p.m. on Sept. 30, at the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife headquarters, 4034 Fairview Industrial Dr., SE, Salem, OR 97302.
Entries can be mailed or hand delivered. Artists, please see the final page on contest rules for packaging tips.
A panel will judge artwork based on artistic composition, anatomical accuracy of the species and general appeal.
Collector’s stamps, art prints and other promotional materials are produced from first-place artwork. Proceeds from product sales are used for habitat improvement, research surveys and conservation projects.
Interested artists are encouraged to visit ODFW’s stamp art competition webpage for more information on the contests and to view entries from previous years.
2022 Art Contest Winners:
Habitat Conservation, Long-billed Curlew by Kathy Peckham
Waterfowl, Northern Shoveler by Buck Spencer
Upland Game Bird, Chukar by Debra Otterstein
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.