Two additional openings have been added to Oregon’s Central Coast Subarea, increasing anglers’ opportunity to harvest the quota for the spring all-depth halibut fishery.
July 16-18 and July 30-August 1 were added, making a total of eight openings for this popular fishery. The Central Coast Subarea includes ports from Port Orford to Garibaldi.
“Adding these two openings to the spring all-depth season gives halibut anglers more opportunity to harvest the quota,” said Lynn Mattes, Recreational Groundfish and Halibut Project Leader. “We haven’t met the quota yet and don’t believe these extra openings will surpass that.”
The fishery was open May 21-23, May 28-30, June 11-13, and June 18-20. Remaining openings are July 9-11, July 16-18, July 23-25, and July 30-Aug. 1.
Many coastal communities remain concerned about a large influx of visitors while some COVID-19 restrictions are still in effect. Anglers are asked to be mindful of the Governor’s Executive Order as well as coastal community concerns and:
Stay home if you are sick.
Check for access before you go. Even if fishing is open, the boat ramp or park where you want to go might be closed. ODFW does not control access to land or facilities it doesn’t manage, so check with the land manager or facility owner where you want to go about what’s open before you leave home.
Stick close to home. Don’t travel far to hunt or fish. Most places remain closed to overnight camping/lodging.
Be prepared. Restrooms and other facilities may be more limited. Bring your own soap, water, hand sanitizer, toilet paper, food, etc. Buy your license online before you go.
Avoid crowds. Go someplace else if your destination looks crowded.
Practice social distancing. Keep six feet between you and anyone who doesn’t live in your immediate household, including while on a boat or at a fish cleaning station.
Wash your hands often. Keep up on personal hygiene and bring your own water, soap, and hand sanitizer with you.
Pack out what you pack in. Take any garbage with you, including disposable gloves and masks.
For more about halibut fishing, including a map of Oregon’s recreational seasons, please visit https://myodfw.com/pacific-halibut-sport-regulations
