The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is seeking qualified applicants to fill a seat on the Oregon Coordinating Council on Ocean Acidification and Hypoxia.
This seat will represent ocean fishing interests. Interested individuals must apply by March 2, 2020, using the application provided on the Oregon Coordinating Council on Ocean Acidification and Hypoxia.
The ideal candidate will be a resident of Oregon that is able to effectively represent Oregon’s interests in ocean fishing through their participation in either recreational or commercial fisheries. Desirable attributes include involvement with these interests on the coast, involvement with management of these resources and previous experience being a representative of a larger group on a board, commission or council.
The Oregon Coordinating Council on Ocean Acidification and Hypoxia was created by the Oregon Legislature in 2017 to ensure a coordinated and effective response to the threats of ocean acidification and hypoxia to Oregon’s cultural and commercial ocean resources. The council is co-led by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife and Oregon State University and is comprised of representatives from Oregon State agencies, the Governor, the Oregon Ocean Science Trust, Oregon Sea Grant, a conservation organization, shellfish mariculture interests, fishing interests, the academic research community and Oregon tribes.
The council will review activities advancing knowledge of and adaptation to the impacts of ocean acidification and hypoxia on Oregonians and make recommendations on additional measures that Oregon should take to prepare for further future impacts.
Council members will meet approximately quarterly to identify the ecological and socioeconomic impacts of ocean acidification and hypoxia, recommend state priorities and actions to adapt and mitigate to the impacts of ocean acidification and hypoxia, and leverage opportunities to build collaborations, including among the groups represented in the council membership.
Council members will be volunteers, however, council-related expenses will be reimbursed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.