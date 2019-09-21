The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) is seeking public comment on a request to exempt from fish passage requirements a proposed culvert at an unnamed tributary to Yaquina Bay in Lincoln County. Comments are due by Wednesday, Oct. 9.
The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) proposes to extend the existing culvert under Highway 101 in Newport, Ore. The existing culvert is 1,132 feet long and will be extended approximately 50 feet at the upstream inlet. Given historic fish use, this action has triggered Oregon’s fish passage laws.
According to Pete Baki, ODFW-ODOT Fish Passage Liaison, ODFW may grant fish passage exemptions if there is no appreciable benefit to native migratory fish from providing passage. Because of site specific poor habitat conditions above the existing 1,132’ culvert, ODFW has made an initial determination that even if fish passage was provided, the action would result in no appreciable benefit to native migratory fish. In the future, if conditions change from which the decision was made, exemptions can be revoked and fish passage shall be addressed.
The public comments are being accepted through Wednesday, Oct. 9 on the proposed plan. The fish passage exemption application and the Department’s benefit analysis are available at dfw.state.or.us/fish/passage/index.asp.
Members of the public can send written comments or request information from Pete Baki, ODFW-ODOT Fish Passage Liaison, 4034 Fairview Industrial Dr SE, Salem, OR 97303, email Pete.A.Baki@state.or.us, or by calling (503) 947-6234.
