The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) said today that flaggers will be controlling two-way traffic this afternoon at the site of a culvert repair project on U.S. 101 just north of Lincoln City.
A metal plate placed over the excavated area has been shifting and crews want to stabilize it. Night time work will continue this evening with one lane closed starting at 6:30 p.m. The southbound lane of U.S. 101 will be closed with two-way traffic flagged through the work zone.
A portion of the culvert has failed and needs to be replaced, ODOT says. Work is scheduled from Sunday to Thursday, from 6:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. Travelers can expect up to 20 minute delays.
