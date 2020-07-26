The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) began an an $8.5 million project last year that includes improvements to three coastal bridges.
The three bridges include D River Bridge (Devils Lake Outlet), Schooner Creek Bridge and Siltcoos River Bridge – south of Florence.
Recently, ODOT provided a brief update on the projects, which has included repairs and installation of corrosion protection.
At Devil’s Lake Outlet, the western bridge rail is being replaced and the sidewalk is closed for the next several months. Work continues underneath the bridge and steel plates are being used to protect the work crew.
Short-term lane closures will be needed to move the steel plates as work progresses.
At the Schooner Creek Bridge, a platform is being installed under the bridge and damaged concrete sections are currently being repaired. The western sidewalk is closed for approximately two months while the contractor replaces the bridge rail.
Intermittent nighttime lane closures will be needed during that time. Expect minor delays, ODOT says.
More information is available on the project website at https://www.oregon.gov/odot/projects/pages/project-details.aspx?project=18599
