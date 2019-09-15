Wondering what we’ve been up to with the Oregon Coast Bike Route?
Over the past two years, the Oregon Department of Transportation has been working on a major planning effort to identify improvements to the Oregon Coast Bike Route (OCBR), a popular bike route that runs the length of the Oregon coast. We know it’s been a little while since you’ve heard from us about the project, so we’re writing to provide a recap about what we’ve learned so far and what’s happening next.
We’ll be reaching out later this winter for additional feedback from you before developing the final plan.
At the OCBR online open house last winter, we heard feedback from hundreds of Oregonians to help us identify and prioritize critical needs projects on the OCBR, evaluate potential solutions and consider changes to the official route.
We heard your support for adding bike lanes or shoulders, areas to explore separated paths, and where improved signage is most essential along the route. This feedback has helped our team to evaluate and prioritize potential solutions, and we’ve begun the process of developing early designs for what those solutions could look like along the route.
Your feedback helped us evaluate alternate routes from US 101 along the entire route. We’ll be seeking feedback on these possible alternate routes and any changes to the official route this winter.
Oregon State Parks is working on a plan for the Oregon Coast Trail, which parallels the OCBR. We've been working with State Parks on those areas where the Trail and OCBR overlap to explore opportunities for partnering on future projects.
Next Up:
- Our team is currently working on developing early designs for critical needs along the OCBR, including signage and warnings along the route.
- We’re also beginning work on a program for educating cyclists and drivers on how to use the OCBR.
- This winter we’ll be seeking your feedback on solutions, designs, and the final route before we begin developing the OCBR Plan.
While ODOT does not currently have funding identified for improvements, the Oregon Coast Bike Route Plan will prioritize and set the stage for future investments. Your ongoing feedback will contribute to improved safety, accessibility and enjoyment for residents, visitors and all users of this scenic coastal bike route.
