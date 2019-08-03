Drivers should be prepared for fire conditions as they travel this summer.
The calendar has flipped to August and wildfires are already burning along I-5 in southern Oregon and along other roads in central, eastern and western Oregon.
“You may find reduced visibility due to smoke and active fires near the highway, and experience delays,” said Darrin Neavoll, ODOT District 7 maintenance manager in Southwest Oregon. “When driving through smoky fire zones, make sure your headlights are on and you’re watching for firefighters and equipment, not taking pictures.”
Neavoll said one of the best tools is to be in the know by checking Tripcheck.com for any road restrictions or closures.
Here’s some safe driving advice for this summer:
- If there’s smoke, turn on your headlights and slow down
- If you can’t see, carefully pull to the side of the road
- If pulling a trailer, make sure nothing is dragging that can spark or overheat
- Keep your vehicle well-maintained so it doesn’t overheat or get a flat tire
- Don’t throw things out of your vehicle – like a lit cigarette
- Carry an emergency kit with extra water, food and medications
- Know your route and possible detours
- Pay attention – you need to drive, not take pictures. Especially when there’s a fire
Mowing reduces roadside fire hazards
We manage roadside vegetation each spring and summer to reduce the fire load. Right now the grass along most highways is very dry, making it incredibly easy to spark a wildfire.
Our mowing starts as early as April in southern Oregon and continues through late summer in the Willamette Valley. Mowing schedules are based on weather and fire conditions. Depending on conditions, mowers start very early in the morning, and depending on fire danger level, are shadowed by water trucks.
