New Details posted at 12:30 p.m. Aug. 8
Authorities have released the following new details concerning the officer involved shooting in Rockaway Beach.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Instant unlimited access to all of our content on thenewsguard.com.
The News Guard E-Edition Newsletter emailed to you each week, the night before the paper hits the street!
This subscription is for NEW or RENEWING online subscribers.
(The charge will appear as "Country Media Inc." on your credit card statement)
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Month-to-Month
|$8.00
|for 30 days
|Yearly
|$60.00
|for 365 days
Read all the news online FREE, for 30 days at no charge. After the trial period we’ll bill your credit card just $8 per month.
(The charge will appear as "Country Media Inc." on your credit card statement)
The News Guard delivered to your mailbox each week.
Includes full access to all of our online content, and our E-Edition Newsletter emailed to you each week, the night before the paper hits the street!
This subscription is for NEW or RENEWING subscribers.
(The charge will appear as "Country Media Inc." on your credit card statement)
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Month-to-Month - In County
|$8.00
|for 30 days
|Month to Month - Out of County
|$10.00
|for 30 days
|Lincoln County Residents
|$70.00
|for 365 days
|Out of County Residents
|$90.00
|for 365 days
This subscription will allow current subscribers of The News Guard to access all of our online Subscriber-Only content, including the E Editions area.
NOTE: To claim your access to the site, you will need to enter the Last Name and First Name that is tied to your subscription in this format: SMITH, JOHN
If you need help with exactly how your specific name needs be entered, please call us at 1-541-994-2178 or email admin@countrymedia.net.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
New Details posted at 12:30 p.m. Aug. 8
Authorities have released the following new details concerning the officer involved shooting in Rockaway Beach.
At approximately 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept.7, the Oregon State Police responded to a residence in Rockaway Beach to assist a Tillamook County Deputy, who was requesting assistance with an agitated suspect. The Trooper arrived on scene and during the course of the incident law enforcement officers discharged their duty weapons. The suspect was declared deceased at the scene.
At this time, the Oregon State Police has requested the Clatsop County Major Crimes team investigate the incident.
The Clatsop County Major Crimes Team or the Tillamook County District Attorney will provide any future press releases.
Previous coverage posted at 5:45 a.m. Aug. 8
One person is dead following what Tillamook County Sheriff Office (TCSO) investigators are calling an officer involved shooting in a Rockaway Beach neighborhood.
The Tillamook County Major Crimes Team responded to the area of N. Juniper Street Thursday evening, Sept. 7. The adult male suspect was pronounced deceased at the scene following resuscitation efforts by responding officers.
Tillamook County Sheriff Joshua Brown said there was no further danger to the public and no officers were seriously injured.
Specific details about what led to the shooting and the identity of the suspect had not been immediately released by the TCSO.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.