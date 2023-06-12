Commission Meeting
Courtesy

The Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission (OFWC) will meet Thursday and Friday, June 15-16 in Newport.

Thursday’s tour includes stops to discuss the new Private Forest Accord, a discussion of key conservation issues in marine ecosystems and celebration of 10 years of Oregon’s Marine Reserves at the at Yaquina Head Lighthouse, and a tour of the Port of Newport to discuss commercial fisheries.

0
0
0
0
0



(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.