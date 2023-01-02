Mushrooms

Composite image shows the diversity of mushrooms from the genus Psilocybe that contain psilocybin. 

Oregon Health Authority (OHA) has adopted the final set of administrative rules needed to launch the nation’s first regulatory framework for psilocybin services.

The rules implement Ballot Measure 109, which is now codified in Oregon law in ORS 475A. The rules allow the Oregon Psilocybin Services (OPS) section to begin accepting applications for four licensure types on Jan. 2, 2023. OHA will regulate these licensees. Persons operating outside the licensed system may be subject to criminal penalties, which is a matter for local or state law enforcement.

