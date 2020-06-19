COVID-19 has claimed one more life in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 188, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. today.
Oregon Health Authority reported 206 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 6,572.
The new cases are in the following counties: Clackamas (23), Coos (1), Deschutes (3), Douglas (3), Hood River (2), Jefferson (4), Klamath (12), Lane (3), Lincoln (31), Linn (1), Malheur (1), Marion (20), Morrow (5), Multnomah (49), Umatilla (24), Union (6), Wallowa (1), Washington (17).
Oregon’s 188th COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on June 3 and died June 10, in her residence. She had underlying medical conditions.
Lincoln County Public Health announced that the county's case total is now at 261, with seven hospitalizations, no deaths and 11 total recoveries. Lincoln County has also administered 3,326 negative tests.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.