David’s Chair Outdoor Mobility Systems (David’s Chair) has added another Oregon Coast location for one of their electric all-terrain electric actiontrack chairs to be used for free.
PC Pour in Pacific City will be the new home and the fourth location where a track chair provided by David’s Chair will be permanently stationed along the beautiful Oregon Coast.
”PC Pour is the perfect location with easy beach access and wonderful community support," David’s Chair Outdoor Mobility Systems CEO and Founder Steve Furst said. "Bob and Tina Papke (The owners of PC Pour) have been amazing to work with. Their enthusiasm to provide this service is inspiring.”
David’s Chair and Oregon Parks Forever have been working at providing this new way to get out on the beach and into nature for people with mobility challenges. On July 14 and 15 David’s Chair is bringing six electric all-terrain track chairs to Pacific City along with their team.
You will find them set up at the end of Hungry Harbor Road for mobility challenged guests to try for free. When David’s Chair departs Pacific City, they will be leaving a track chair at PC Pour to be used by people with mobility challenges for free.
From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday July 14 and Saturday July 15, people who register at https://davidschair.org can have a chance to buckle in and experience the freedom to travel along the beach without having to be concerned about the sand or water.
Anyone with mobility impairments, requiring the assistance of wheelchairs, scooters, walkers, canes or crutches, will be able to use these chairs at no charge.
David’s Chair and PC Pour are working with local volunteers from the Nestucca Rural Fire Protection District and others from the community to meet with the guests using the track chairs and get them on their way to the beach.
“We rely on volunteers at all of our locations and without them we could not provide this service. We are grateful for the support we have received and the commitment to community service here in Pacific City," Furst said.
This track chair can also be used in the standing position like the track chair they have at the Seaside, Oregon Elks Lodge 1748.
David’s Chair Outdoor Mobility Systems and Oregon Parks Forever are collaborating to add 10 additional locations where mobility challenged visitors can pick up and use an electric all-terrain wheelchair at no charge.
The chairs will provide a new freedom for a mobility challenged park visitor - to get off the pavement and out into nature.
With increased accessibility to trails, lakes, rivers and beaches, through demanding conditions like sand, snow and mud, mobility-impaired visitors will be able to participate in activities never-before possible
From birdwatching and fishing, to riding along the beach, to simply enjoying the fresh air and solitude of nature, these all-terrain chairs will invite many new people to share the wonders of the great outdoors in our parks.
\Chairs are currently available for free use at Seaside, Manzanita and Netarts. In the next few weeks, they will also be available in Newport.
Starting in early May, electric all-terrain track chairs will be located at the Manzanita Vi…
About David’s Chair Outdoor Mobility Systems
David’s Chair is a non-profit based in White City, Oregon with a mission to provide people with mobility challenges the free use of electric all-terrain track chairs offering freedom and independence to get outdoors and experience terrain and conditions that would otherwise be unavailable to them. The organization currently has 20 electric all-terrain track chairs and 7 trailers, available in many areas of Oregon for use for free by people with mobility challenges who reserve them at www.davidschair.org.
About Oregon Parks Forever
Since 1995, Oregon Parks Forever has been raising funds to help fund programs and projects that enhance the experience and accessibility of Oregon’s parks & forests. Emphasis is placed on projects that protect existing facilities and amenities, increase park accessibility, provide healthy activities and educate the future stewards of our public lands. Oregon Parks Forever is a statewide nonprofit organization whose mission includes working with federal, state, local and tribal public land managers to enhance and preserve special places and experiences in all Oregon parks.
