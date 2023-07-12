Mobility Chairs

 Courtesy

David’s Chair Outdoor Mobility Systems (David’s Chair) has added another Oregon Coast location for one of their electric all-terrain electric actiontrack chairs to be used for free.

PC Pour in Pacific City will be the new home and the fourth location where a track chair provided by David's Chair will be permanently stationed along the beautiful Oregon Coast.

