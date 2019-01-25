Coast Guardsmen along the Oregon and Washington Coasts assisted 17 fishermen in five responses since Sunday, according a statement from the U.S. Coast Guard.
Response efforts included crews from Coast Guard Stations at Yaquina Bay, Cape Disappointment, and Coast Guard Air Facility Newport in coordination with members at Coast Guard Sector Columbia River and Coast Guard Sector North Bend.
A 47-foot Motor Life Boat crew escorted a two-person crew aboard the commercial fishing vessel Zephyr across the Yaquina Bay Bar from Station Yaquina Bay on Sunday.
The crew of the 31-foot fishing vessel reported taking on water 17 miles off the south of bay with less than 500 pounds of crab aboard. The onboard and auxiliary pumps were able to keep up with the flooding as the fishing crew was escorted in. An MH-65 Dolphin aircrew from Air Facility Newport launched as well.
A four-person crew aboard the commercial fishing vessel Dream was escorted across the Columbia River Bar and safely moored in Ilwaco by a Station Cape Disappointment boat crew aboard the 52-foot Motor Life Boat Triumph on Monday. The 42-foot fishing vessel crew reported experiencing fuel injector issues while attempting to cross the bar with 1,000 pounds of crab aboard.
A 47-foot Motor Life Boat crew from Station Cape Disappointment towed a three-person crew aboard the commercial fishing vessel Miss Jessie into Ilwaco Monday. The crew of the 36-foot fishing vessel reported they lost propulsion almost three miles west of Ocean Park where they anchored with 1,500 pounds of crab aboard until the Coast Guard crew arrived.
A Station Yaquina Bay boat crew aboard the 52-foot Motor Life Boat Victory towed a four-person crew aboard the commercial fishing vessel Redeemer to Newport on Monday. The crew of the 51-foot fishing vessel reported they lost steering while on approach to the Yaquina Bay entrance with 5,000 pounds of crab aboard.
A Station Yaquina Bay boat crew aboard the 52-Foot Motor Life Boat Victory towed a four-person crew aboard the commercial fishing vessel Triggerfish into Newport. The 42-foot fishing vessel crew reported they lost steering almost two miles west from the Yaquina Bay entrance with no catch aboard.
The Coast Guard said stations along the coast maintain ready crews in the event of emergencies, which often involve the use of the 47-foot and 52-foot MLBs. The 52-foot MLB is unique in that they are only located in the Pacific Northwest and that they are the only Coast Guard vessels under 65 feet with names. The four vessels are stationed at Grays Harbor, Cape Disapointment, Yaquina Bay and Coos Bay.
