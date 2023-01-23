Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Vehicle break-ins are not new in Lincoln City, but over the past few weeks, Lincoln City Police have received an increase in the number of reported car and truck break-ins.

Crime of Opportunity

Lincoln City Police urge residents and visitors not to leave valuables in plain view in their vehicles

In the following conversation, Lincoln City Police Department (LCPD) Lt. Jeffrey Winn provides The News Guard with insight into this crime.

0
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

How often do you take a walk along our local ocean beach?

You voted:


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.