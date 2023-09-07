Boating Enforcement

The primary focus is on motorboat registration compliance, safety equipment carriage requirements, and fishing licenses.

The Oregon State Marine Board, in partnership with marine law enforcement partners from across the state, will be joining Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol in a joint special emphasis patrol, September 14-16.

Sheriff’s offices assisting in the special emphasis patrols include Linn, Lane, Clackamas, and Klamath, in addition to the Oregon State Police.

