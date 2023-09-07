The Oregon State Marine Board, in partnership with marine law enforcement partners from across the state, will be joining Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol in a joint special emphasis patrol, September 14-16.
Sheriff’s offices assisting in the special emphasis patrols include Linn, Lane, Clackamas, and Klamath, in addition to the Oregon State Police.
The primary focus is on motorboat registration compliance, safety equipment carriage requirements, and fishing licenses.
“With the fall boating season approaching, it’s important to ensure Oregonians remain vigilant and safe while recreating on Oregon’s Waterways. Something as simple as a whistle and life jacket can make the difference between a tragic boating incident or going home at the end of the day,” Oregon State Marine Board Marine Law Enforcement Training Coordinator Eddie Persichetti said. “We appreciate the opportunity to assist Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and want to ensure boaters are safe while enjoying the waterways.”
Recreational boaters can expect to see patrol teams on the Yaquina Bay/River, Alsea Bay/River, Siletz River (both upper and lower), Salmon River, Devils Lake, Beaver Creek. Patrols also include Yaquina and Depoe Bay Ports and several miles offshore, depending on conditions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.