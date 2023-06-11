Marine Law Enforcement officers from around the state will be learning and perfecting their drift boating skills on the Rogue River June 12 through June 16.

Water Training

Law enforcement marine deputioes on the Roue during a previous statewide training session.
Behind the Wheel

Clackamas Firefighter Sandor Pongracz operates a jet boat under during the training in 2022.

Students will learn to swim in whitewater, study hydrodynamics, practice rescue techniques, navigate up to Class III whitewater, and operate in remote environments using drift boats, rafts, and catarafts.

Drift Boat Training

The key component to the training is the attention on reading white water, according to training officers.
