Oregon State Police (OSP) enforcement isn't confined to just the state highways.
The entire OSP Marine Fisheries Team participated in a week long ocean enforcement effort aboard the Guardian, patrolling ports from Pacific City to the Oregon/California border.
The enforcement focused on commercial and sport fisheries.
Team members contacted a multitude of commercial vessels fishing for whiting, pink shrimp, sablefish, halibut and salmon. Two commercial troll salmon boats were cited for Commercial Troll Prohibited Method: more than four spreads per wire. One vessel had six spreads per wire and the other vessel had one wire with 10 spreads and another three with 6six spreads.
Sport anglers were also contacted fishing for halibut, salmon and groundfish.
Troopers issued multiple citations and warnings for Angling Prohibited Method; Fail to Immediately Validate Harvest Card, No Combined Angling Tag, Angling with More than one Rod and Unlawful Possession of Non-Fin Clipped Coho.
Oregon’s Marine Fisheries Team enforces and protects Oregon’s sport and commercial fishery regulations and marine resources.
