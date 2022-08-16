Oregon State Police (OSP) enforcement isn't confined to just the state highways.

Ocean Patrol

The OSP team at sea aboard the Guardian.

The entire OSP Marine Fisheries Team participated in a week long ocean enforcement effort aboard the Guardian, patrolling ports from Pacific City to the Oregon/California border. 

On Board

The OSP team checked both commercial vessels and sport angler crafts during the patrols.
