The Lincoln City Cultural Center announced this week that the second round of Echo Mountain Arts Fund grants are ready to be dispersed. These funds are going out to help creative individuals and couples who lost supplies, equipment and other parts of their artistic lives, along with their homes in the Echo Mountain Fire Complex. The second cohort of six EMAF grant recipients will receive a collective $8000 in direct payments along with assistance in event rental and promotion.
At the same time that money is going out, the volunteers and staff at the LCCC are working to keep the donations flowing in, through an online auction called the Echo Mountain Arts Fund Auction, Part 2. It’s full of donated artwork, wine, gift cards, rugs and even holiday decorations, and the bidding closes on June 12. Here’s the link: https://www.32auctions.com/EchoMountain
“This fundraiser is really about artists helping artists,” said LCCC Director Niki Price. “After our last auction was complete these generous professionals contacted us, offering to provide their works for the next fundraiser. We hope that their fans will see this is a way to collect special items for their homes, while allowing this important work to continue. Otis residents are making great progress in clearing their lots and building new homes, but even if they have insurance, it won’t ever replace their work and materials. But we believe that art is healing, and the EMAF is helping these artists recover their lives.”
In the EMAF Auction Part 2, you can bid on original paintings by Katia Kyte and Virginia Leonnig, a signed print by Liisa Rahkonen and an original glass float by Andrew Schmidt. Also featured is a glass phoenix, made with ashes collected after the fire by Lincoln City Glass Studio owner Kelly Howard.
For pottery fans, there are two items of note. Janice DeVito has donated two classic pieces of functional ceramics from her collection of renowned Oregon artist Wally Schwab. DeVito has offered a hard-to-find soup tureen with ladle, and a peaceful wall platter, which were both purchased in a local gallery in the 1970s.
Internationally known artist Maggie Anderson, who makes the precious tiny teddy bears and other miniatures, has donated her “Otis Angel” collage. The proceeds from the sale of the “Otis Angel” will go directly to another Echo Mountain response organization, The Small Foundation.
The list of items up for grabs in the Echo Mountain Arts Fund Auction, Part 2, also includes:
An imported Konya Cukurcimen Kilim rug (valued at $500)
A case of 2012 Pinot Noir from Ribera Vineyards ($400);
A set of ceramic coastal themed ornaments by Liisa Rahkonen ($150)
A McMenamins’ Gift Card ($50)
A first edition 2021 LCCC mug by Pam Young with Starbuck Gift Cards ($55)
A wool rug made and donated by Arlene and Lyle Gowing, donors who also lost their home and most of their possessions in the Echo Mountain Fire ($83).
The 32auctions.com platform makes bidding and purchasing easy. All items will be made available for pickup at the Cultural Center after the auction ends on June 12. Shipping can be arranged by calling the office, 541-994-9994.
About the Echo Mountain Arts Fund
When the fire response effort was underway, in September 2020, the LCCC cancelled its annual gala and asked existing ticket holders if they would like to donate the price to the fire survivors. Many said yes, and the Echo Mountain Arts Fund was born. It received a big boost in October, when an anonymous donor provided an additional grant of $25,000, through the Oregon Community Foundation. The first online auction added to the fund, along with ongoing contributions from local sources.
With help from the LCCC Board of Directors, Cultural Center staff has been putting these funds to work. Colleen Hickey has served as the project administrator. Programs have included:
The first round of EMAF Grants, $10,950 awarded to 11 recipients in March 2021. Recipients used the funds to rebuild work areas, purchase art supplies and acquire new equipment like computers and cameras. Through the program, the LCCC also connected musicians with donated items like keyboards and sewing machines, and provided 90 days of studio rent.
The “Up From the Ashes” Exhibit in the Chessman Gallery, $3000. This was an extraordinary collection of art, artifacts, photographs and stories about the survivors of the Echo Mountain Fire. The exhibit opened on April 9 with a reception, featuring wood-fired pizza, that was attended by 90 people. “Up From the Ashes” was featured on KGW and KOIN TV, as well as in articles on the web and in print. It was visited by an estimated 750 people, socially distanced, over the course of its 3-week run in the Chessman Gallery. Selected items are on display through July in the LCCC hallway, while other items will be added to the archives at the North Lincoln County Historical Museum.
The second round of EMAF Grants, $8000 to six artists including jewelers, textile artists and painters who are working to rebuild their practices and their creative livelihood.
LCCC is still accepting donations for the Echo Mountain Arts Fund. You can give online at http://lincolncity-culturalcenter.org/donate, using Visa, MasterCard or PayPal (type the words “Echo Mountain Arts Fund” in the “Why I Give” section). You may also mail a check to the following address: EMAF c/o The LCCC, PO Box 752, Lincoln City, OR 97367. Or, call 541-994-9994 and donate over the phone through a staff member. All donations will be tax deductible.
