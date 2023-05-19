Arrest
Jeremy C. Ruark / Country Media, Inc.

During the months of April and May, Lincoln City Police officers conducted several online child-luring investigations.

Posing as underage children on various social media platforms, the undercover officers went online and were subsequently contacted by adults who offered to meet for sex with a person they believed to be a minor. When these adults arrived at an undisclosed public location to meet up with the minor, they instead were contacted by law enforcement and arrested.

0
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

What are your plans for Memorial Day weekend?

You voted:


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.