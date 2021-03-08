This month, FEMA began moving Manufactured Housing Units (MHUs) onto a newly constructed site in Lincoln City that will provide temporary housing to qualified Lincoln County wildfire survivors and their families.
The manufactured housing units were on display March 6 for the public. Leaders and representatives from the Confederated Tribes of the Siletz Indians (CTSI), Lincoln County, Lincoln City, Oregon Office of Emergency Management & U.S. Army Corps of Engineers were at the newly-constructed temporary housing site.
In addition to Lincoln County, FEMA’s Direct Housing mission is providing temporary housing for other counties in sites like the one in Lincoln County. Housing units are chosen by FEMA based on the survivor family composition and needs, as well as to ensure that requirements for access or functional needs are met.
To date, 106 survivors and their families have been licensed-in to temporary housing units from FEMA. These units are placed in established RV parks or in FEMA constructed group sites.
Currently, 264 qualified families are scheduled to receive FEMA Direct Temporary Housing in the five counties. The current number of qualified families fluctuates as survivors have located alternate temporary or permanent housing on their own.
