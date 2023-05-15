Recreational Crabbing

It is recommended that recreational crab harvesters always eviscerate crab before cooking. This includes removing and discarding the viscera, internal organs and gills.

 Courtesy

The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) and ODFW have reopened recreational crabbing (ocean, bays, and estuaries) from eight miles north of Winchester Bay at Tahkenitch Creek) to Cape Blanco.

Recreational crabbing is now open coast-wide in Oregon.

