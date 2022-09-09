Several coastal river basins, including Nehalem, Tillamook, Nestucca, Siletz, Yaquina, Beaver Cr., Alsea, Umpqua, Coos will be open to wild Coho harvest this year beginning as early as Sept. 10, according to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW).

Coho Salmon

Coho salmon spawn in an Oregon river.

The ODFW said this will be the second year in a row of some wild coho retention in coastal rivers. Coho returning this year went to sea last year, when ocean conditions had improved considerably, so even more basins are open this year—a definite improvement from 2016-2020 when all wild coho retention was closed in coastal rivers.

