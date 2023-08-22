The Newport City Council is seeking applications from residents interested in filling a vacancy on the Newport City Council.
The vacancy was created by the appointment of Councilor Jan Kaplan as Mayor on August 14, 2023. The selected applicant will fill the remainder of Councilor Kaplan’s term which will expire on January 4, 2027.
Council members, including the Mayor, received no pay or other compensation, but may receive reimbursement for attending conferences, or other expenses in accordance with Council Rules.
What the city council does
The City Council exercises its legislative authority by adopting ordinances, its administrative authority by approving resolutions or motion, and its quasi-judicial authority by approving orders when an ordinance or resolution is not required.
The Council acts collectively with a majority of the Council members required to adopt any ordinance, resolution, motion or order. In addition, to the City Charter, Council actions are governed by Federal and State Laws and regulations, and City ordinances or policies.
The Council has also adopted “Council Rules” as authorized by City Charter to guide Council procedures and general rules guiding Council members. The City Charter and Council Rules can be found at www.newportoregon.gov under the tab of “City Government” and sub-tab of “Mayor & Council”
Applicants must be qualified electors and have resided within the city limits for at least one year immediately prior to appointment. In addition, the Council members may not be employed by the City.
Expected time commitment:
- 2 council regular session meetings per month;
- 2 council work sessions per month
• Including meeting materials reading and meeting preparation
Potential Additional Commitments:
- Committee meeting(s) as Council Liaison
- Special Meetings – as needed
- Budget Meeting(s) in Spring
- Representation as Liaison on boards and committees
Meeting days/times: City Council:
- 1st and 3rd Monday of every month at 6 p.m.
- 1st and 3rd Monday at 4 p.m. Committee assignments: (Dependent upon appointment)
The application deadline is 4 p.m. September 20, 2023. Applications received after that date and time will not be considered.
The Newport City Councilors will conduct interviews of the applicants at a City Council work session open to the public on September 25, 2023, beginning at 11 a.m.. An appointment to fill the vacancy may be made by the City Council at a special meeting that same day.
The completed form can be submitted electronically. They can also be printed and hand delivered to the City Manager’s Office at 169 SW Coast Highway, Newport, Oregon 97365.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.