In Oregon, nonfarm payroll employment grew by 8,700 in June, following gains averaging 6,200 jobs in the prior seven months. Monthly gains in June were largest in construction (+2,800 jobs), other services (+1,600), health care and social assistance (+1,300), and leisure and hospitality (+1,300 jobs). Government (-600 jobs) was the only major industry that shed a substantial number of jobs.

As of June, Oregon has regained 94% of jobs lost at the onset of the pandemic. The U.S. has regained 98%. Oregon’s private sector is close to a full jobs recovery, having regained 98% of pandemic recession losses.

