It was exactly 20 years ago on July 8 that Oregon Coast Bank opened its first office in Newport. To mark the occasion, the bank invited its employees, shareholders and entire customer base to a 20th anniversary celebration. Catered by Clearwater Restaurant, the well-attended event included a multitude of door prizes and a contest for guests to guess the amount of money that was in a fishbowl.
Originally founded when 115 coastal families pooled their resources to bring a locally owned and operated financial institution to the central coast, Oregon Coast Bank’s total assets now exceed $400 million. Perhaps more importantly, the bank has provided more than a billion dollars in loans to area families and businesses. As it celebrates its 20th anniversary, Oregon Coast Bank remains locally owned and operated and now has offices in Newport, Toledo, Waldport, Lincoln City, Pacific City and Tillamook.
“It was great for our customers, staff, shareholders and board members to all get a chance to celebrate twenty years of growth together,” said Lance Nunn, the bank’s president and chief executive officer. “Oregon Coast Bank still plays a vital role in the communities it serves and that commitment will continue for decades to come.”
“We were pleased to have the opportunity to salute our employees, shareholders and customers for their loyalty, commitment and hard work,” said Fred Postlewait, Oregon Coast Bank’s founding president and chief executive officer. “It’s hard to believe that it’s been twenty years already, but we’ve enjoyed every step of the way and the future of this bank is in great hands.”
