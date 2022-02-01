Oregon Coast Bank recently achieved a significant milestone when it was announced that the locally owned and operated bank has surpassed the billion-dollar mark in lending. The bank first opened its doors in Newport during July of 2002 after 100 local families purchased stock to create a community-owned institution to support the financial needs of coastal families and businesses. Besides its Newport headquarters, Oregon Coast Bank now operates offices in Tillamook, Pacific City, Lincoln City, Toledo and Waldport.
In the financial industry, a billion dollars of lending is considered a major achievement for any bank. To have reached that milestone in less than 20 years is even more significant. The positive impact that Oregon Coast Bank lending has had on the economy of the central Oregon coast cannot be overlooked.
The thousands of local recipients of the bank’s commercial loans include fishermen, loggers, dairy owners, restaurateurs, builders, motel operators, truckers, butchers, retailers, doctors, dentists, artists, entrepreneurs, bakers, electricians, printers, heavy equipment operators, architects, boat builders, landscapers, and many other local businesses that form the backbone of our coastal economy.
Thousands of local families have also benefited from Oregon Coast Bank loans for mortgages, new construction, additions, remodeling, rental properties, education, vehicles, vacations, RVs, debt consolidation, swimming pools, emergency expenses, auto repairs, medical expenses, large purchases and for many other purposes.
“We understand that local lending is essential for the communities we serve and we never forget that fact,” said Lance Nunn, Oregon Coast Bank’s president and chief executive officer. “We have experienced lenders in all of our branches talking face to face with existing and new customers every day. They’re good listeners who understand individual circumstances and always try to make the approval process as quick and uncomplicated as possible. It helps that we offer competitive rates, but it’s our people that have made Oregon Coast Bank such a popular place to get a loan.”
The bank, which currently manages over $422 million in assets, is committed to continuing its stellar lending record. Oregon Coast Bank lending has increased throughout the pandemic.
“Our entire staff is proud that we’ve surpassed the billion-dollar lending milestone,” notes Nunn. “But we’re certainly not slowing down our efforts. We continue to issue loans on a daily basis and encourage all local families and businesses to consider our services when they are in need of funds.”
