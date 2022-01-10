The Board of Directors of Oregon Coast Bank has announced the promotion of Dennis Hawley to the position of assistant vice president/records manager. Hawley has been a key member of the bank’s team for 15 years, overseeing recordkeeping for all six branches.
Raised in Newport, Hawley is a graduate of Newport High School and received a bachelor’s degree at Linfield University, where he majored in both liberal studies and business management. He joined Oregon Coast Bank in 2007 as the bank’s librarian and was later promoted to records manager.
Hawley and his wife, Marla, own a home in Newport, where they raised their two sons Tyler and Trevor. As their boys progressed through scouting (both became Eagle Scouts), Hawley served as a cub master and scout master. Hawley is also a longtime member of the Newport Elks Lodge. A voracious reader and movie buff, Hawley enjoys camping with his family in his spare time.
“Precise recordkeeping is the backbone of any financial institution,” said Lance Nunn, Oregon Coast Bank’s president and chief executive officer. “Dennis thoroughly understands community banking and has done a remarkable job for us over the past 15 years. He’s certainly well-deserving of this promotion.”
Locally owned and operated with offices in Newport, Toledo, Waldport, Lincoln City, Pacific City and Tillamook, Oregon Coast Bank manages over $422 million in assets. The bank is best known for its commitment to the communities it serves, having provided more than $800 million in loans to Lincoln and Tillamook County families and businesses.
