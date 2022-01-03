OCCC LOGO

Students beginning or continuing their collegiate careers in the fall of 2021 didn’t know just what to expect. The term meant a return to campus for live in-person instruction for many courses, while others were offered in hybrid, live online, or other modalities.

Uncertainty hasn’t stood in the way of these Oregon Coast Community College (OCCC) Sharks. To the contrary, they have proven adept at juggling the ongoing and unpredictable work and daycare challenges wrought by the pandemic, while maintaining a laser-focus on their coursework. The entire staff and faculty of Oregon Coast Community College salute these students – the recipients of the college’s Honor Roll, Dean’s List, and President’s List for fall 2021.

To be eligible, students must have completed a minimum of six graded credits during the term and have met the GPA requirements for the given level of honors.

Honors List, 3.25-3.49 Grade Point Average

Emma D. Beckwith

Hallee K. Flatt

Kieren A. Kangiser

Abigail G. Krupar

Joshua R. McAvoy

Lydia Pearce

Monserrat Pena-Hernandez

Jerry A. Sneed

Jennifer Y. Walsh

Dean’s List, 3.5-3.74 Grade Point Average

Tessa Adamson

Hailey R. Baker

Nicholas Belleque

Sara E. Birman

John R. Bucholz

Cristeresa Camacho Ponciano

Emilee J. Carpenter

Leah Carpenter

Jennifer P. Castro

Nico Cavezza

Lia Clark

Julia P. Clemens

Susan F. Cochran

Sarah E. Colton

Rayanne L. Damrow

Jessica A. Eubank

Mahala E. Fisher

Steven P. Frank

Dariana Fuentes Reyes

Jennifer N. Gaskill

Jennifer I. Gomez

Megan C. Grugett

Zanielle E. Hudson

Riley C. Johnson

Kaylee Kappus

Jamie D. Martinson

Avery Nightingale

Hope T. Poet

Estella C. Prince

Tyler E. Robertson

Maleah K. Smith

Nicholas J. Spangler

Jennifer S. Stevenson

Caleb J. Williams

Zachary J. Williams

Brenn W. Woodman

President’s List, 3.75-4.0 Grade Point Average

Jessie Anders

Christian Anderson

Kira Anderson

Mason A. Anderson

Diana Ayllin Baltazar Gonzalez

DeeAnne R. Barnhart

Jessica J. Beehner

Larenda J. Bennett

Bridgette Bevins

Chyanna G. Blackburn

Shannon J. Blackburn

Allene N. Brennan

Tayana R. Brown

James Brummett

Kasiah Buck

Michelle L. Cottrell

Jo A. Davey

Cortney M. Delohery

Elizabeth Emmett

Rebekah E. Fink

Sally M. Flatt

Timothy N. Florez, Jr.

Courtland R. Garrett

Tyson A. Gaylor

Olivia C. Gomez

Nichole R. Greiner

Lillian I. Gustafson

Tammy K. Harris

Francisco E. Hernandez Perales

Jesus N. Hernandez

Morgan Hinds

Nicole L. Hite

Ashlee L. Johnson

Jordana S. Johnson

Tiffany A. Kinser

Katie Kirk-Brown

Ekaterina Kyte

Coral A. Lehrman

Michael Lewis

Robin L. Macias

Kamryn L. Mahlberg

Kelsey N. Maida

Leta L. Main

Paige E. Mashman

Jenna M. Mays

Tayler L. McAlpine

Liam J. McConnell

Leslie Y. Melo Lira

Cesar D. Mendoza Ramirez

Delayna M. O’Daniels

Erin L. O’Malley

Chloe S. Oyala

Jennifer Margarette Parker

Robyn C. Parrish

Travis E. Payne

Julia Portaro

Francisco Ramos

Jennifer Rogge

Spencer J. Romero-Smith

Mary K. Schwarz

Sidney A. Setiawan

Tatiyanna J. Shroyer

Tamara M. Sibley

Lindsay N. Silvia

Jessica M. Smith

Franklin J. Strength

Tristan A. Sudborough

Caleb R. Sutton

Brooke A. Thomas

McKenzie R. Thomas

Samantha R. Valentine

Jennifer A. Walker

Kari A. Wallace

Jade Weber

Kimberly M. Wilcox

Connor T. Willeford

Harmony Zelinka

The Winter 2022 term begins Jan. 10.

New students can get registered for classes, meet with an advisor, set up financial aid, and be admitted to the college, all in one visit to the Student Affairs office at the Central County Campus in Newport, during the week of Jan. 3-7.

Students interested in exploring the many offerings at Oregon Coast Community College are encouraged to apply (there is no obligation to attend after applying) and meet with an academic advisor to discuss the programs and subjects offered, and how they fit with each student’s own academic and career aspirations.

OCCC offers a variety of degree and certificate programs, including University Transfer Degree programs and its innovative teaching degree program, created in partnership with Western Oregon University and the Lincoln County School District.

Learn more and discover the full range of degree and certificate programs available at Oregon Coast Community College, at oregoncoast.edu. Follow OCCC on Facebook and Instagram, @occcsharks. Or call the College at 541-867-8501.

