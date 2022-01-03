Students beginning or continuing their collegiate careers in the fall of 2021 didn’t know just what to expect. The term meant a return to campus for live in-person instruction for many courses, while others were offered in hybrid, live online, or other modalities.
Uncertainty hasn’t stood in the way of these Oregon Coast Community College (OCCC) Sharks. To the contrary, they have proven adept at juggling the ongoing and unpredictable work and daycare challenges wrought by the pandemic, while maintaining a laser-focus on their coursework. The entire staff and faculty of Oregon Coast Community College salute these students – the recipients of the college’s Honor Roll, Dean’s List, and President’s List for fall 2021.
To be eligible, students must have completed a minimum of six graded credits during the term and have met the GPA requirements for the given level of honors.
Honors List, 3.25-3.49 Grade Point Average
Emma D. Beckwith
Hallee K. Flatt
Kieren A. Kangiser
Abigail G. Krupar
Joshua R. McAvoy
Lydia Pearce
Monserrat Pena-Hernandez
Jerry A. Sneed
Jennifer Y. Walsh
Dean’s List, 3.5-3.74 Grade Point Average
Tessa Adamson
Hailey R. Baker
Nicholas Belleque
Sara E. Birman
John R. Bucholz
Cristeresa Camacho Ponciano
Emilee J. Carpenter
Leah Carpenter
Jennifer P. Castro
Nico Cavezza
Lia Clark
Julia P. Clemens
Susan F. Cochran
Sarah E. Colton
Rayanne L. Damrow
Jessica A. Eubank
Mahala E. Fisher
Steven P. Frank
Dariana Fuentes Reyes
Jennifer N. Gaskill
Jennifer I. Gomez
Megan C. Grugett
Zanielle E. Hudson
Riley C. Johnson
Kaylee Kappus
Jamie D. Martinson
Avery Nightingale
Hope T. Poet
Estella C. Prince
Tyler E. Robertson
Maleah K. Smith
Nicholas J. Spangler
Jennifer S. Stevenson
Caleb J. Williams
Zachary J. Williams
Brenn W. Woodman
President’s List, 3.75-4.0 Grade Point Average
Jessie Anders
Christian Anderson
Kira Anderson
Mason A. Anderson
Diana Ayllin Baltazar Gonzalez
DeeAnne R. Barnhart
Jessica J. Beehner
Larenda J. Bennett
Bridgette Bevins
Chyanna G. Blackburn
Shannon J. Blackburn
Allene N. Brennan
Tayana R. Brown
James Brummett
Kasiah Buck
Michelle L. Cottrell
Jo A. Davey
Cortney M. Delohery
Elizabeth Emmett
Rebekah E. Fink
Sally M. Flatt
Timothy N. Florez, Jr.
Courtland R. Garrett
Tyson A. Gaylor
Olivia C. Gomez
Nichole R. Greiner
Lillian I. Gustafson
Tammy K. Harris
Francisco E. Hernandez Perales
Jesus N. Hernandez
Morgan Hinds
Nicole L. Hite
Ashlee L. Johnson
Jordana S. Johnson
Tiffany A. Kinser
Katie Kirk-Brown
Ekaterina Kyte
Coral A. Lehrman
Michael Lewis
Robin L. Macias
Kamryn L. Mahlberg
Kelsey N. Maida
Leta L. Main
Paige E. Mashman
Jenna M. Mays
Tayler L. McAlpine
Liam J. McConnell
Leslie Y. Melo Lira
Cesar D. Mendoza Ramirez
Delayna M. O’Daniels
Erin L. O’Malley
Chloe S. Oyala
Jennifer Margarette Parker
Robyn C. Parrish
Travis E. Payne
Julia Portaro
Francisco Ramos
Jennifer Rogge
Spencer J. Romero-Smith
Mary K. Schwarz
Sidney A. Setiawan
Tatiyanna J. Shroyer
Tamara M. Sibley
Lindsay N. Silvia
Jessica M. Smith
Franklin J. Strength
Tristan A. Sudborough
Caleb R. Sutton
Brooke A. Thomas
McKenzie R. Thomas
Samantha R. Valentine
Jennifer A. Walker
Kari A. Wallace
Jade Weber
Kimberly M. Wilcox
Connor T. Willeford
Harmony Zelinka
The Winter 2022 term begins Jan. 10.
New students can get registered for classes, meet with an advisor, set up financial aid, and be admitted to the college, all in one visit to the Student Affairs office at the Central County Campus in Newport, during the week of Jan. 3-7.
Students interested in exploring the many offerings at Oregon Coast Community College are encouraged to apply (there is no obligation to attend after applying) and meet with an academic advisor to discuss the programs and subjects offered, and how they fit with each student’s own academic and career aspirations.
OCCC offers a variety of degree and certificate programs, including University Transfer Degree programs and its innovative teaching degree program, created in partnership with Western Oregon University and the Lincoln County School District.
Learn more and discover the full range of degree and certificate programs available at Oregon Coast Community College, at oregoncoast.edu. Follow OCCC on Facebook and Instagram, @occcsharks. Or call the College at 541-867-8501.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.