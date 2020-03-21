After Ann Charkowicz and her husband Brian saved a toddler from being hit by a car, she had a “good feeling” and purchased an Oregon Lottery Raffle ticket that won her $1 million.
The Coos Bay couple, who have been married for 36 years, were getting ready for a vacation to hunt for agates when they noticed a toddler walking into a busy street. They got the child home safely, and after the vacation Ann decided to purchase the tickets.
“I figured I did something good, something good might happen to me,” Ann said.
Ann purchased the winning $1 million jackpot ticket at the Safeway where she works in Coos Bay, on Johnson Avenue. Ann has worked for the company for 34 years.
Earlier this week, when the Raffle winning numbers were announced, she printed the numbers to post them for customers. When she looked at the printout, the winning number looked familiar. When she checked her ticket, she couldn’t believe it.
“The first thing I said to Brian was, ‘How much do we need for me to retire?’” she said. “I had a feeling I was going to win, and it came true. It was karma.”
The couple took home $680,000 after taxes and said they were going to save the money until things stabilize with the economy. She did say she may try to reduce her hours at work.
“It is crazy right now,” Brian said. “We are being extremely careful with this money.”
Officials with Safeway said currently their staff is so busy keeping up with shopping demand, that it was great to hear some good news.
“We are so thrilled for Ann!” said Jill McGinnis, director of communications and public affairs for Safeway. “Our employees work so hard, now more than ever. I can’t think of a better time for her to win. I hope that she feels a great sense of security because of this -- and has some fun too!”
The winning number was 080948. There are a total of 1801 winning tickets, with one $1 million prize, 300 prizes of $500 and 1,500 prizes of $100. For a complete list of winning numbers visit the Oregon Lottery’s Raffle website at oregonlottery.org/raffle.
Lottery officials recommend that you always sign the back of your tickets with each Oregon Lottery game you play to ensure you can claim any prize you may win. In the event of winning a jackpot, players should consult with a trusted financial planner or similar professional to develop a plan for their winnings. Prize winners of more than $50,000 should contact the Oregon Lottery office to schedule an appointment to claim their prize.
Since the Oregon Lottery began selling tickets on April 25, 1985, it has earned more than $12 billion for economic development, public education, state parks, Veterans services and watershed enhancements. For more information on the Oregon Lottery, visit www.oregonlottery.org
