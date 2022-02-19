The Community Rebuilding Fund, a joint effort led by Oregon Community Foundation in partnership with American Red Cross (as well as Meyer Memorial Trust and The Ford Family Foundation), announced Wednesday, Feb. 9, $1,455,000 in Community Rebuilding Fund grants made possible through American Red Cross funding. The grants will support seven nonprofit organizations providing vital help to Oregon communities continuing to rebuild from the 2020 fires.
“The American Red Cross has stood alongside Oregonians and provided support for their recovery from the very first days of the devastating 2020 fires,” said Amanda Ree, executive director, Wildfire Recovery Programs for the American Red Cross. “Our strong partnership with Oregon Community Foundation helps us continue our efforts, and direct help where it is most urgently needed. We applaud these organizations on the ground delivering critical fire recovery services in Oregon.”
Following are the seven community organizations that will be supported with this latest round of $1,455,000 in Community Rebuilding Fund grants, made possible through the American Red Cross:
Echo Mountain Fire Relief| $240,000
To build capacity among local service providers who are assisting 2020 fire survivors, specifically with bilingual resource workers to reach rural Latino/a/x community members and mental health counseling for survivors.
Glide Revitalization | $240,000
To provide support for the unmet needs of Douglas County residents who survived the Archie Creek Wildfire in 2020, including housing and childcare.
McKenzie Valley Long Term Recovery Group | $200,000
To provide funding to the Unmet Needs Committee for survivors of the Holiday Farm Fire in 2020.
Remake Talent | $240,000
To continue to support the Fire Zone Captains and Loss & Recovery Data Dashboard, two programs serving the 3500 survivors of the Almeda Fire in 2020.
Santiam Canyon Wildfire Relief Fund | $245,000
To provide funding for the Unmet Needs Committee to deploy to 2020 fire survivors and assist with housing, appliances, furniture and sheds for rebuilding.
Unite Oregon | $250,000
To continue to serve the Latino community who survived the 2020 Almeda Fire by developing and training community leaders, including youth, and distributing basic needs support to those still displaced.
United Way of Lane County | $40,000
To provide funding for the unmet needs of the survivors of the Holiday Farm Fire in 2020.
“The recovery and rebuilding process will take years. Together – and with generous support from committed partners like American Red Cross – Oregon will recover and flourish again,” said Sonia Worcel, chief community impact officer, Oregon Community Foundation. “We’re incredibly grateful to the many nonprofits on the frontline helping our neighbors rebuild their homes and their lives.”
