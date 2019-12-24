Members of the Oregon delegation recently sent a letter to Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works R.D. James encouraging the Administration to use a portion of federal funds for operations and maintenance projects at Oregon’s small ports.
Rep. Peter DeFazio, along with Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley and Representatives Schrader, Blumenauer and Bonamici, urged the Administration to use additional funds appropriated by Congress in the Further Continuing Appropriations Act of 2020 to ensure that Oregon’s small ports receive the dredging funds they need.
Despite a continuing need for maintenance work, such as dredging, no funding was included in the President’s FY 2020 Budget for the Ports of Umpqua, Bandon, Garibaldi, Port Orford or Depoe Bay.
“Our harbors along the Oregon Coast can be particularly challenging due to unpredictable weather, the increasing intensity of storms, and especially dangerous wave conditions at our entrance channels," the members wrote. "Maintenance dredging and jetty repairs are needed to ensure our ports can serve their most critical purposes as economic engines for coastal communities and harbors of refuge for mariners of both commercial and recreational vessels…
"We urge you to include critical Federal investments in the FY2020 workplan to address deteriorating jetties and breakwaters associated with Federal ports and harbors that will help to reduce the long-term maintenance needs of these ports and harbors, and ensure the continued availability of coastal ports both for the businesses and economies that rely on these facilities, as well as the safety of mariners that utilize our Oregon coastline.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.