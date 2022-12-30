Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Oregon’s construction industry reached another record high number of jobs in recent months, employing 121,200 on a seasonally adjusted basis in November.

Oregon Construction Jobs

Construction employment in Oregon bounced back quickly following the COVID recession and is now charting new record highs.

The industry bounced back quickly from the COVID recession in which it dropped to about 100,000 jobs in April 2020. It has risen rapidly in 2022, as one of Oregon’s strongest industries this year. Prior to that, the industry added jobs steadily and rapidly during 2013 through 2019, following a prolonged slump in 2009 through 2012, when employment remained near 70,000 for several years after the 2008-09 recession.

