Oregon’s unemployment rate dropped to 3.5% in June, down from 3.7% in May, according to the Oregon Employment Department.

By the Numbers

There were 2,073,161 employed and 76,363 unemployed in Oregon in June, according to the Oregon Employment Department.

This was the fifth consecutive monthly drop in the unemployment rate, down from a recent high of 4.8% in January. The June rate was near Oregon’s record low of 3.4%, which was reached in November and December 2019.

