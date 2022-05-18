The price you pay for gasoline in most cities in Oregon has now jumped to over $5 a gallon.
Pump prices began rising significantly following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The prices took another sharp jump, over 30 cents a gallon in some cities this past weekend surging to over $5 a gallon for unleaded.
According to the American Automobile Association’s (AAA) price survey, the national and Oregon averages skyrocketed to new record highs after the price of oil jumped above $110 per barrel over the past week. Pump prices are setting new record highs again this week with the Oregon average climbing above $5 a gallon for the first time ever. The major driver is the high cost of crude oil which is above $110 per barrel. For the week, the national average for regular jumps 15 cents to $4.52 a gallon. The Oregon average soars 21 cents to $5.06.
“When we have high gasoline prices, they do trickle down to every part of the economy impacting all goods delivered by trucks powered by gasoline and diesel,” AAA Oregon/Idaho Public Affairs Director Marie Dodds said. “Everything we purchase and that we need transitions down to additional transportation costs.”
Dodds said it’s not likely that there will be any price relief soon.
“Unfortunately, crude oil remains significantly elevated because of the ongoing war in Ukraine,” Dodds said. “Oil supplies were already tight before that.”
The previous tight oil market is the result the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Dodds.
“We saw demand for oil and gas fall dramatically during the pandemic,” she said. “The bottle fell out of the oil market, so production was reduced because of the loss of demand. It takes a lot of infrastructure, a lot of labor and a lot of time to ramp the supplies back up.”
Following the Ukraine invasion, countries around the world ceased ordering Russia crude oil, as a protest to the war.
“So, Russian crude oil is no longer in place and that oil has to be replaced from supplies around the world and that is why prices are rocketing up,” Dodds said.
Pump prices are fueled by the most part from the cost of crude oil.
“On the average, abut 53 percent of what we pay for a gallon of gasoline is for the price of crude,” Dodds said. “Twelve percent is for refining, 21 percent is for distribution and marketing, and 15 percent is for taxes.”
Dodds said the zooming gasoline prices are having a psychological impact on drivers.
“People have done their best in dealing with $4 gasoline, but when you see $5-plus for a gallon posted on the service station signs, that does send shock waves,” she said.
