Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Funding included the U.S. Congress’s annual omnibus appropriations package will boost affordable housing, health care, mental health, education, transportation services and more in Oregon, according toOregon’s U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden.

Oregon Investments

The legislation passed in the  U.S. Senate and was expected to clear the U.S. House of Representatives  before being signed into law by President Biden.

0
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

What are you doing to ease holiday stress?

You voted:


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.