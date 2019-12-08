The message is simple – don’t give Oregon Lottery tickets to minors during the holidays, or anytime, for that matter.
Traditionally, each holiday season sees a big spike in Lottery ticket sales as people buy tickets as stocking stuffers, gift tags and easy-to-give gifts. Reminders of how old you must be to play Oregon Lottery games are clearly posted at all Oregon Lottery retail locations. The holiday gift-giving season provides an opportune time for the Lottery to share the message that if the gift is a Lottery ticket, be sure the gift’s recipient is at least 18-years-old.
“In previous years, the Lottery has created a separate version of their holiday campaign with the responsible giving message,” said Stacy Shaw, Oregon Lottery Senior Marketing Product Manager and board member of the Oregon Council on Problem Gambling. “This year, that message has been integrated into all our advertising, because it’s simply part of how we promote our games – we believe that responsible gaming is for all customers, all the time.”
This marks the 12th year that the National Council on Problem Gambling and the International Centre for Youth Gambling Problems and High-Risk Behaviors at Canada’s McGill University have partnered with lotteries around the world, including the Oregon Lottery, to promote giving lottery tickets responsibly.
Oregon Lottery proceeds provide funding for free, confidential and effective problem gambling treatment programs statewide. Since 1992, nearly $100 million in Lottery dollars has been directed to fund problem gambling treatment in Oregon.
