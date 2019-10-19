Oregon Lottery Scoreboard, the state’s first and only, legal online sportsbook has officially launched – offering players opportunities to wager on their favorite professional sports.
A Scoreboard mobile app is available for both iOS and Android devices, and a desktop version is accessible from the Lottery website. While the iOS app is available in Apple’s App Store, Android users will download their app directly from Lottery’s website.
This is the Oregon Lottery’s first entry into online sales and gameplay with plans to add in-venue sports betting at select Oregon Lottery retail locations in 2020.
Upon online registration and verification, players may fund their accounts and set wagers on a variety of professional sports including NFL, NBA, MLS, NWSL, MLB and even NASCAR. Betting options cover a wide variety as well, including single-game wagers, parlay, live, in-game betting and more.
Geolocation services ensure Oregon Lottery Scoreboard play occurs within state boundaries, and not on Tribal lands.
“This is an exciting day for Lottery, as we launch a new game and a new sales channel," said Director Barry Pack. “This game allows Lottery to attract new players – increasing revenue for important state programs without relying on current players to play or wager more.”
