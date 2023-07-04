The Survey

The survey will focus on whether visiting the ocean can trigger personal changes to reduce global warming’s impacts such as ocean acidification.

 Jeremy C. Ruark / Country Media, Inc.

Oregon State University researchers are now visiting nearly two dozen coastal sites to find out what visitors know about Oregon’s Marine Reserves and whether their visits will help foster change in habits to curb climate change.

Two groups of two interviewers will begin asking random visitors questions focused on education outreach about ocean acidification and whether visiting the ocean can trigger personal changes to reduce global warming’s impacts such as ocean acidification.

