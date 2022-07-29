Do you have a dazzling new idea for a workplace safety or health training or education project? Oregon OSHA wants to hear your pitch.
The division is now accepting grant applications for the creation of innovative on-the-job safety or health training or education projects. Applications are due by 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7. Oregon OSHA prioritizes unique projects that engage workers on essential workplace safety or health topics. Such projects may include an immersive video training or an eye-catching safety publication or a package of helpful safety and health guidelines and checklists.
The training grants will focus on programs that target a high-hazard Oregon industry, such as forestry, construction, or agriculture, or a specific work process to reduce or eliminate hazards. Any employer, labor group, school affiliated with a labor group, or nonprofit organization may apply.
Grants may not be used to pay for projects that are purely research in nature or for regular ongoing activities or those specifically required by law. Only new or substantially expanded activities will be considered for funding. Materials produced by grant recipients become public domain. Some of the materials are housed in the Oregon OSHA Resource Center, while some materials are available online.
Some examples of past grant projects include:
• Creation of safe-design guidelines for anchoring systems used as part of logging operations
• An educational program for nurses to prevent ergonomic-related injuries
• Videos and related training aids describing the most prevalent health hazards in construction: silica, lead, noise, and asbestos.
The Oregon Legislature launched the Occupational Safety and Health Education and Training Grant Program in 1990. Award recommendations are made by Oregon OSHA’s Safe Employment Education and Training Advisory Committee, a group with members from business, labor, and government.
