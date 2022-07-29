OSHA

Do you have a dazzling new idea for a workplace safety or health training or education project? Oregon OSHA wants to hear your pitch.

The division is now accepting grant applications for the creation of innovative on-the-job safety or health training or education projects. Applications are due by 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7. Oregon OSHA prioritizes unique projects that engage workers on essential workplace safety or health topics. Such projects may include an immersive video training or an eye-catching safety publication or a package of helpful safety and health guidelines and checklists.

