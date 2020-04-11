The Oregon Department of Human Services (DHS) announced today that the Oregon Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will provide an additional $30 million each for the months of April and May 2020 to eligible SNAP households.
“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Oregonians are facing unprecedented economic instability and food insecurity,” said DHS Director Fariborz Pakseresht. “This emergency assistance will help address the food needs our neighbors and communities are suddenly facing.”
SNAP households will automatically receive the additional allotment in the same way they receive their current benefits. For most customers this is an EBT card. The additional benefit amount will be disbursed on the schedule below.
April 10 - Current SNAP households not receiving the SNAP maximum allotment
April 28 - New SNAP customers who did not receive the April 10 allotment and are not receiving the maximum benefit
May 8 - Current SNAP households not receiving the SNAP maximum allotment
May 28 - New SNAP customers who did not receive the April 10 allotment and are not receiving the maximum benefit
No additional action is needed from Oregonians already enrolled in SNAP. Households that already receive the maximum benefit will not receive any additional benefits.
The table below shows the maximum SNAP benefits based on the number of eligible people in the household.
Household size - 1
Max SNAP benefit - $194
Household size - 2
Max SNAP benefit - $355
Household size - 3
Max SNAP benefit - $509
Household size - 4
Max SNAP benefit - $646
Household size - 5
Max SNAP benefit - $768
Each additional person - +$146
This allotment will not permanently change a household’s monthly benefit amount. It is a temporary supplement to help during the current health crisis. DHS will not be sending individual notices to households about the emergency allotments.
Questions?
Learn how to apply for SNAP and other benefits online or by phone at https://www.oregon.gov/DHS/COVID-19/Pages/Home.aspx.
SNAP customers can contact their local DHS SSP or AAA office for more information. Find a local office at: oregon.gov/DHS/Offices/Pages/index.aspx
For other ways to connect with DHS, contact 211info:
By calling 2-1-1 from any phone
Text your zip code to 898211
By email at help@211info.org
Find other food resources at https://oregonhunger.org/covid-19/.
