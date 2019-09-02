As Hurricane Dorian gains strength in the Atlantic, the Red Cross Cascades Region (serving Oregon and Southwest Washington) is deploying 15 volunteers to assist in the massive response effort. That number could increase in the days to come as the impact of the hurricane becomes clearer.
While the exact path of Dorian is still uncertain,19 million people live in areas that could be impacted and as many as 50,000 people in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina may need emergency shelter. The Red Cross is mobilizing hundreds of trained volunteers, emergency response vehicles and more than 30 tractor-trailer loads full of relief supplies to help people in the path of Hurricane Dorian.
The Red Cross has also pre-positioned additional blood products and stocked many of our hospitals to capacity in areas of the Southeast likely to be impacted by the storm over the upcoming days.
Fifteen Red Cross disaster responders from Beaverton, Bend, Boring, Eugene, Garibaldi, Gold Beach, Goldendale, Grants Pass, Hillsboro, Portland and Silverton, Oregon, and Vancouver, Washington, are making their way to the region. In coordination with government and community partners, Red Crossers are preparing strategic shelter and warehouse locations and stocking food, cots, blankets and other relief supplies to help people affected by the hurricane.
In order to be ready to assist in the relief efforts related to disasters like this, the local Red Cross Cascades Region is always looking for volunteer disaster responders. People interested in volunteering for the Red Cross as a disaster responder are encouraged to visit redcross.org/volunteer for more information.
