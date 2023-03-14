Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan has released an advisory report from the Oregon Audits Division today examining the impact of House Bill 2005, also known as the Pay Equity Bill.

Wage Audit

The state audio found that despite progress, wage gaps in the state workforce persist.

The report finds that despite progress, wage gaps in the state workforce persist six years after the legislation was signed into law.

